Nishikori, 48th-ranked Russian Kuznetsov to square off in first round of Australian Open

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori will meet 48th-ranked Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia in the first round of the upcoming Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

Friday’s draw slotted Nishikori against the Russian but more challenging tests will follow as the Shimane Prefecture native hunts his first Grand Slam trophy.

Veteran 17-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer of Switzerland is a potential fourth-round opponent. If Nishikori can survive that test, he will likely face world No. 1 Briton Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

Nishikori, who beat Kuznetsov twice last year, suffered a minor gluteus injury while losing the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday, but should have recovered in time for the year’s first Grand Slam.

Nishikori has never progressed past the quarterfinal stage in Melbourne, despite three tries since 2012.

The 27-year-old has lost his last three matches against all-time great Federer, the last of which came in the 2015 World Tour Finals in London where the Swiss improved their career head-to-head record to 4-2.

Nishikori defeated Murray in five sets at the U.S. Open last September for his second win against the recently crowned world No. 1, but Murray got revenge at the Tour Finals in November, beating Japan’s great hope for the eighth time on tour.