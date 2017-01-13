Kings find rhythm early, steamroll Blues

The Los Angeles Kings are tired of scrapping and rallying every night, so they put together a rare blowout victory.

The St. Louis Blues are getting far too familiar with being on the other side of these games, particularly with struggling Jake Allen in net.

Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals apiece in the Kings’ fourth victory in six games, 5-1 over St. Louis on Thursday night.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead early in the second period with a rare offensive burst from one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams. Los Angeles won by more than one goal for the first time since Dec. 22.

Muzzin netted his fifth goal of the season 3:18 after the opening faceoff. The steady defenseman added another for just the second multi-goal game of his career and his first since March 5, 2013, also against St. Louis.

“It starts with a good start,” Muzzin said. “Our starts lately haven’t been the greatest, so we focused on that a little more. We were able to do it tonight. . . . We’ve given up a few goals lately in the first period, and we wanted to play with a lead for a change.”

Los Angeles chased Allen with Muzzin’s second goal, sending the St. Louis goalie to the bench early in his second straight game.

Carter Hutton replaced Allen and gave up two quick goals to Pearson, deepening the Blues’ goaltending quandary. St. Louis has given up 30 goals in its last eight games, with Allen struggling for good form.

Paul Stastny scored on a skate deflection for the Blues, who have lost four of six.

“We’ve been beating a dead horse on, ‘We need better goaltending,’ ” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said. “But it seems like right now, we’re at a stage where every mistake goes in our net, and we’ve got to be careful.”

Predators 2, Bruins 1

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Predators edged Boston after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game.

Flyers 5, Canucks 4 (SO)

In Philadelphia, Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout.

Wild 7, Canadiens 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and Montreal.

Lightning 4, Sabres 2

In Tampa, Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, while Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist for the Lightning.

Senators 4, Penguins 1

In Ottawa, Mike Condon stopped 29 shots to help the Senators beat Pittsburgh.

Stars 5, Red Wings 2

In Dallas, defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Stars topped Detroit.

Ducks 4, Avalanche 1

In Denver, John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as Anaheim climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead.

Oilers 3, Devils 2

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and had two assists and the Oilers beat New Jersey to snap a two-game losing streak.