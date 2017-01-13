Spurs crush hapless Lakers by 40 in rout

The Spurs responded as they traditionally do after a home loss, by blowing out their next opponent.

The Lakers learned that the hard way, taking their worst defeat ever against San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard had 31 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and the Spurs set several season highs in rolling past Los Angeles 134-94 on Thursday.

“You never want to lose two games in a row,” Leonard said. “You always want to come out and show a better effort and a better mentality than you had the last game.”

San Antonio rebounded from a last-minute loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday with its highest point total and largest margin of victory this season. The Spurs also set a season high by shooting 61 percent from the field.

Pau Gasol had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes for the Spurs.

Julius Randle had 22 points for the Lakers.

Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge added 13 points apiece.

Knicks 104, Bulls 89

In New York, Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah had big games against their former team, and the Knicks beat Chicago.

Nuggets 140, Pacers 112

In London, Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Denver emphatically ended a five-game losing streak by beating Indiana in the NBA’s Global Games series at O2 Arena.

Pelicans 104, Nets 95

In Brooklyn, Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 points and New Orleans, playing without All-Star big man Anthony Davis, handed the Nets their eighth straight defeat.

Mavericks 113, Suns 108

In Mexico City, Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and Dallas defeated Phoenix in the fourth regular-season game played in Mexico.

Warriors 127, Pistons 107

In Oakland, Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and had 23 points as Golden State got more balanced scoring to beat Detroit.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, while Kevin Durant had 25 points and nine assists.