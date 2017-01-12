Southampton edges Liverpool in first leg

Southampton moved one step closer to the League Cup final as Nathan Redmond’s cool finish secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their semifinal on Wednesday.

Claude Puel’s side went in front through Redmond’s strike in the first half at St Mary’s, and only a strong display from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius prevented Southampton from winning by more.

Southampton hasn’t reached the League Cup final since 1979, when it was beaten by Nottingham Forest.

Ending a run of four games without a win in all competitions has put the club within reach of a final against Manchester United or Hull City at Wembley Stadium.

“We are deserving of this result with all the many chances we had. It was important to win with the clean sheet,” Puel said.

“Liverpool had just the one chance. We were unlucky at the end because we know the second leg will be very difficult.”

With United having won the first leg against Hull 2-0, Liverpool would love to face its old rival at Wembley, especially after losing to Manchester City on penalties in last season’s final.

But Jurgen Klopp’s team, without a win in its last three matches, will need to improve significantly to overturn the deficit at Anfield in the second leg on Jan. 25.

“After the goal we conceded our reaction was not good. We were not compact enough,” Klopp said.

“Loris Karius had to save our life. It’s a deserved win for Southampton but it’s only halftime in the tie.”

Messi lifts Barcelona

AP

Lionel Messi came through for Barcelona again, scoring with a perfectly struck free kick to give the defending champions a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Messi fired a remarkable low strike into the right corner in the 78th minute at Camp Nou to help the Catalan club reverse a 2-1 first-leg loss and advance 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Messi’s third decisive free kick goal in the last three Barcelona matches. In addition to scoring in the first leg against Athletic, the Argentina playmaker saved Barcelona from a loss in the Spanish league on Sunday by finding the net with a 90th-minute free kick at Villarreal .

“Messi was decisive, as always,” Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said. “I hope he can stay with us for many years, there is no one better than him.”

Neymar scored in the second half — ending a goal drought of nearly three months — after setting up a brilliant scissor kick goal by Luis Suarez in the first half.

Athletic scored a goal that could have taken the game into extra time with a firm header by Enric Saborit in the 51st, making it 2-1 on the night.

But Messi’s strike from the edge of the area kept his team alive in Spain’s second-most important club competition after the league.

Just like he did against Villarreal, Messi caught the goalkeeper wrong-footed by sending his shot away from the wall. His left-foot strike barely left the ground before dropping into the bottom corner. The ball hit the post before crossing the line.

It was Messi’s 26th free kick goal for Barcelona, tying Ronald Koeman’s record for the club. It was also the first time Messi had netted free kick goals in three consecutive matches.