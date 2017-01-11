Evergreen Miura extends Yokohama FC contract

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest active player in the J. League at 49, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC for this season, the second-division club said Wednesday.

“I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my teammates and supporters who have always given me support,” said Miura, popularly known as “King Kazu,” who turns 50 on Feb. 26.

Miura, set for his 32nd pro season, appeared in 20 league games last year and scored twice. On Aug. 7, he scored in a match against Cerezo Osaka and renewed his own record as the J. League’s oldest scorer at 49 years, five months and 12 days.

In September, he broke the record of the oldest player to appear in the Emperor’s Cup soccer tournament at the age of 49 years, six months and 27 days.