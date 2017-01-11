Asia eyes extra slots in bigger World Cup

The Asian Football Confederation said Wednesday that the continent deserves to be among the chief recipients of extra World Cup places following FIFA’s decision to expand the event to 48 teams.

All confederations will be eager to capture as many as possible of the extra spots on offer from 2026 onward, and AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the rapid growth in Asia’s population warranted much more than the current four direct qualifying berths at the World Cup.

“We believe that Asia, as the biggest continent, deserves more slots compared with the current quota, looking at the economic power it has, and the popularity for the game in Asia, in addition to the huge development for football at all levels,” Sheikh Salman said.

The Asian confederation spreads from the Middle East to East Asian nations such as Japan and Korea.

Australia, which has been part of the Asian confederation since the 2006 World Cup, backed the calls for more World Cup berths for the region.

Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop said the decision to expand the World Cup recognized the growth of the game outside of Europe and South America.

“Australia is part of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) where the most significant growth and investment is occurring, and we expect this trend to continue over the coming years leading up to the World Cup expansion,” Gallop said.

“As the quality of Asian football continues to improve, AFC member associations will justifiably deserve greater representation.”

FIFA projects the expanded World Cup will generate increased profit of $640 million despite some extra operating costs and prize money for teams. FIFA’s six continents should find out by May how many extra places they will each get.

“No guarantees have been made,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “The only sure thing is that obviously with 48 teams everyone will have a bit more than they have today.”

Infantino’s favored plan — for 16 three-team groups with the top two advancing to a round of 32 — was unanimously approved Tuesday by the FIFA Council.

It meets Infantino’s election pledge of a bigger and more inclusive World Cup going beyond European and South American teams, which have won all 20 titles.

“We have to shape the football World Cup of the 21st century,” said Infantino, who also promised funding increases for FIFA’s 211 member federations at his election last February.