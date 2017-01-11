Boedker powers Sharks past Oilers

Halfway through the season, Mikkel Boedker managed to double his goal-scoring total in just one game.

Boedker scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

“A game like that, when you score on your first shift, you’re going to feel good the whole game. They came my way today. Three good goals,” Boedker said. “After struggling and not producing you always feel pressure. Now you have to expect to go out and do the things I’m relied on to do.”

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said getting the 27-year-old going again will be key to his team’s second-half success.

“That’s what we need from him,” DeBoer said. “He was playing well before Christmas and we knew these types of games were coming. He’s in for a big second half, and we need him.”

Brent Burns and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight since losing three in a row. Martin Jones stopped 33 shots.

Drake Caggiula, Matthew Benning and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers, losers of two straight. Cam Talbot finished with 23 saves.

Burns’ point shot through traffic gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 18 seconds in the opening period. It was Burns’ 16th of the season.

Hurricanes 5, Blue Jackets 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Hurricanes beat Columbus.

Predators 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

In Nashville, Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Predators past Vancouver.

Bruins 5, Blues 3

In St. Louis, Brad Marchand scored twice, including an empty-netter, and David Backes got into a fight in his return to Scottrade Center with Boston.

Sabres 4, Flyers 1

In Buffalo, Evander Kane scored to cap a three-goal second-period surge in leading the Sabres past Philadelphia.

Ducks 2, Stars 0

In Anaheim, John Gibson made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season, and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist to lead the Ducks.

B’hawks 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Blackhawks to their fourth straight victory.

All-Star rosters chosen

Los Angeles AP

The rosters for the NHL All-Star Game are brimming with top-shelf talent, though they lack an unusual fan-picked favorite like John Scott.

Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine were among the 40 players selected Tuesday for the NHL’s 62nd midseason showcase at Staples Center. The Chicago Blackhawks led the league with four players selected for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The players also will compete in a skills competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Pacific Division won the tournament last year, but the weekend was dominated by the unlikely story of Scott. The journeyman enforcer scored two goals and was voted the MVP after an equally improbable grassroots online campaign by fans to vote him into the game as a captain — even after he was traded from Arizona to Montreal and sent to the minors.