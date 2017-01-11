Falcons’ Ryan looking to scratch playoff itch

Matt Ryan’s poise under pressure has produced 25 fourth-quarter comebacks, a “Matty Ice” nickname and his first All-Pro selection.

The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback also is a leading MVP candidate.

The glaring void on Ryan’s resume is his 1-4 postseason record. At 31, Ryan may not have many more chances to change his reputation as a quarterback who comes up short in the playoffs.

Ryan’s only playoff win came against Seattle after the 2012 regular season, and he’ll have another shot at the Seahawks in Saturday’s NFC divisional round game.

Ryan said Tuesday he has never been better prepared for the playoffs.

“I feel like as you get experience throughout your career, you try to learn from all of it and you try to use it to make you better,” Ryan said. “I feel like I’ve done that throughout my career. Both positive and negative, I’ve learned from all of those experiences and . . . I feel like I’m just playing my best and playing better than I ever have.”

No matter his stats, Ryan ultimately will be judged by his team’s success. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring while winning the NFC South, but a loss in their playoff opener would lead some critics to conclude they were just another regular-season fad that was not built for the postseason.

A loss also would leave an even larger void on Ryan’s record.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he talked with Ryan about the extra playoff pressure placed on the quarterback.

Quinn said this is a different Ryan than the one who lost to the 49ers in the NFC championship game after the 2012 season and also suffered one-and-done playoff losses to Arizona in his 1998 rookie season, to Green Bay in 2010 and to the Giants in 2011.

“For him I think you can’t truly be relentless until you’ve been right close to it and you didn’t get it,” Quinn said Tuesday. “I know from my experience you learn so much from a loss and what you gain from it.”