DeRozan rallies Raptors to victory

Faced with the possibility of their longest losing streak in over a year, DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors finally hit their stride.

DeRozan had a season-high 41 points and Toronto overcame a late 16-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 114-106 on Tuesday night.

The win snapped Boston’s four-game winning streak and helped Toronto avoid a three-game skid.

“You’re going to lose games in this league,” DeRozan said after pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds. “But you don’t want to make it more than one.”

The Raptors bounced back after losing to Chicago and Houston over the weekend and haven’t lost three straight since a West Coast trip in November 2015 when they come up short in Sacramento, Utah and Golden State.

Toronto also kept itself above Boston in the Eastern Conference standings. A win would have pulled the Celtics even with the Raptors for second place behind Cleveland.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey called the game a “bloodbath.” Toronto prevailed on the boards, 50-33, thanks largely to Jonas Valanciunas. The Lithuanian center had a career-high 23 rebounds to go with 18 points.

The rebounding helped fuel Toronto’s 19-4 run over the final 5:05 to overturn what had been a 102-95 deficit.

“He had some sticky stuff on his hands today so he caught everything that came off the rim,” DeRozan said of his teammate. “He gave us the opportunity to have those possessions and get back in the game.”

Rockets 121, Hornets 114

In Houston, James Harden had 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his second consecutive triple-double, and the Rockets outlasted Charlotte for their ninth straight win.

Jazz 100, Cavaliers 92

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward went toe-to-toe with LeBron James in the second half to help Utah beat Cleveland.

Wizards 101, Bulls 99

In Washington, John Wall scored 26 points, including a game-winning baseline jumper with 5.9 seconds left, and added 14 assists as the Wizards moved above .500 by defeating Chicago.

Bucks 109, Spurs 107

In San Antonio, Michael Beasley scored a season-high 28 points in place of an ill Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Milwaukee rallied to beat the Spurs.

Hawks 117, Nets 97

In New York, Dennis Schroder had 19 points and 10 assists, Dwight Howard added 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta beat skidding Brooklyn to win its season-high seventh straight.

Warriors 107, Heat 95

In Oakland, California, Stephen Curry had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 28 points and Golden State picked it up late to beat Miami.

Trail Blazers 108, Lakers 87

In Los Angeles, C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and Portland used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Lakers for the 10th consecutive time.

Kings 100, Pistons 94

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Kings stage a fourth-quarter comeback in defeating Detroit.