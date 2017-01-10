Former Paraguayan striker Cabanas dies

Roberto Cabanas, who was a top striker for various clubs and Paraguay, died on Monday. He was 55.

Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.

Cabanas played for local club Cerro Porteno, was a member of Paraguay’s 1986 World Cup team, and was a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s. He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia’s America, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

Known in his home country as “The Panther,” Cabanas played on the Paraguay side that won the Copa America in 1979.

At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Cabanas scored two goals against Belgium in a key group-stage match.