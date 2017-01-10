Osaka set for Fed Cup debut

Naomi Osaka, 19, will make her Fed Cup debut for Japan in February, the Japan Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

Ranked 47th in the world, Osaka will join world No. 42 Misaki Doi along with Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama in Japan’s Group 1 Asia/Oceania competition in Astana, starting on Feb. 6.

Host Kazakhstan, China, India, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand make up the rest of the two-group field. The winners of each group will earn a chance for promotion to World Group 2 through a promotion/relegation playoff.