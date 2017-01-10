Ovechkin matches Richard on scoring chart

Alex Ovechkin knows Maurice “Rocket” Richard’s name, mainly from the six times he won the trophy named after the Montreal Canadiens’ great as the top NHL goal-scorer of the year.

The name came up again Monday night when the Washington star scored career goal 544, tying Richard’s total late in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Canadiens.

“It’s nice to be in history, it’s nice to be tied with the legend,” Ovechkin said. “Still, I have lots of years to go and I’m going to try to do my best.”

Richard retired in 1960 as the league’s all-time goals leader and his total ranks only 29th now, but the 31-year-old Ovechkin looks like he has plenty of seasons left to add to his total. Next targets up are Michel Goulet at 548 and Ron Francis’ 549.

The Russian star also picked up two assists to leave him one short of 1,000 points in his career, which he can reach Wednesday at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It means I’m getting older,” Ovechkin said. “I remember my first year, my first game, like it was five minutes ago.

“Time moves forward and time moves quick, so you just have to enjoy every second and every moment and, when you have an opportunity, try to do something special.”

Ovechkin got his special moment with 3:24 left in the third period when, on a power play, he whipped a wrist shot to the top corner past Carey Price from just beyond the top of the left face-off circle.

Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves.

On a night of milestones, Capitals coach Barry Trotz worked his 1,400th regular season game, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all time and picked up his 684th win, tying Quinn for sixth.

Jets 2, Flames 0

In Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Jets won for the third time in four games.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for Winnipeg.

Panthers 3, Devils 0

In Newark, New Jersey, Roberto Luongo made 28 saves for his 73rd career shutout, leading Florida past the Devils.

Luongo, tops among active goalies in shutouts, got his first of the season to move three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for ninth all-time. Retired Devils great Martin Brodeur holds the NHL record with 125.

Stars 6, Kings 4

In Los Angeles, Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 to play, and Dallas blew a late two-goal lead before hanging on for a wild win.