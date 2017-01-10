Steelers assistant coach Porter arrested for assault at bar

Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team’s wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The altercation happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, following the Steelers’ 30-12 home victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

According to a criminal complaint, officer Paul Abel was working security at another nearby bar when he was told by an off-duty officer that the doorman at The Flats on Carson Street was being threatened by a Steeler.

Abel said he arrived to find the doorman refusing to let Porter — who appeared to be intoxicated — into the club.

“Last time you were here, you threatened to kill me,” Abel overheard the doorman saying to Porter. “You need to leave. You are not getting in.” Police didn’t immediately explain the context of the remark, but online court records don’t show any charges relating to such an incident.