Jaguars name Marrone new head coach, hire Coughlin to run football operations

Jacksonville’s coaching search landed someone from its past and present.

The Jaguars can only hope the old-school combination leads to better results in the future.

Owner Shad Khan hired Doug Marrone as head coach Monday and brought back Tom Coughlin to oversee football operations. Marrone replaces Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons.

The Jaguars (3-13) also gave general manager Dave Caldwell a two-year contract extension.

Marrone is the fifth head coach in franchise history, following Coughlin (1995-2002), Jack Del Rio (2003-11), Mike Mularkey (2012) and Bradley (2013-16).