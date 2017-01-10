Davis drops in 40 as Pelicans rout Knicks

Anthony Davis dominated the Knicks until they finally knocked him out of the game with a hard foul.

New York was more concerned with Derrick Rose than Davis.

Davis had 40 points and 18 rebounds before leaving with a left hip injury in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 110-96 victory over the Knicks, who started the game without Rose and lost Carmelo Anthony to an ejection.

Rose was absent for reasons that remained unclear. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said it was too soon to discuss the issue until the team had heard from its point guard.

“Everything will become clear later on,” Hornacek said. “We want to respect whatever he’s going through and we’re just not going to comment about it.”

Joakim Noah said he had spoken to Rose, his longtime teammate in Chicago, after the game. He wouldn’t discuss the conversation other than to say Rose was OK.

“Obviously, Derrick’s one of our better players and when he’s not here it’s tough, but just happy that everything is OK with him,” Noah said.

Anthony was back in the locker room late in the third quarter after getting thrown out for arguing with the officials. He left without speaking to reporters.

Davis played only 29 minutes and blocked three shots.

“I know where we are as a team, what we are trying to do as a team and I just tried to come out aggressive,” he said. “That was it.”

He left the game when he was flagrantly fouled by Kyle O’Quinn, ejected for swinging his arm down hard on Davis, who was dribbling up the floor on a fast break and ended up being knocked into the front row of fans behind the baseline.

X-rays were negative. Davis said he had a bruised hip and expects to receive plenty of treatment before the Pelicans play again Thursday in Brooklyn.

Anthony had 18 points for the Knicks, who lost for the eighth time in nine games and had problems well beyond their non-existent defense. Thunder 109, Bulls 94

In Chicago, Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, helping Oklahoma City pull away from the Bulls for an easy victory.

Steven Adams scored 22 points and Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading a dominant performance inside for the Thunder.

Dwyane Wade led Chicago with 22 points, and Michael Carter-Williams had 15.

The Bulls had won three in a row and five of seven, but they were no match for the Thunder with Jimmy Butler hampered by an illness. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week had one point on 0-for-6 shooting and seven assists in 29 minutes before exiting in the third quarter.

T-Wolves 101, Mavericks 92

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Dallas.

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers.

Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent.

Nets cut Bennett loose

New York AP

The Brooklyn Nets have waived Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Bennett played in 23 games for the Nets, his fourth team since being the surprising top pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

The 203-cm forward spent one season with the Cavs before they traded him to Minnesota in the deal for Kevin Love. He was waived by the Timberwolves after a year and spent a season with the Raptors in his hometown of Toronto.

The move Monday leaves the Nets with 14 players on their roster.