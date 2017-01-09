Aomori Yamada hammers Maebashi Ikuei to claim first high school title

Aomori Yamada High School won its first national high school championship on Monday after demolishing Maebashi Ikuei 5-0 at Saitama Stadium.

Top-scorer Akito Narumi had a quick-fire brace in the second half for the representative from Aomori against its Gunma counterpart, which was also vying for its first national championship. Narumi scored six goals in the tournament.

“It’s been long. We struggled against their possession but we made use of the power gained through playing in snow, we were out there with pride,” said Aomori Yamada coach Go Kuroda, who reached the summit after 22 years in charge.

Aomori Yamada broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, Issei Takahashi’s low left-footed volley deflecting into the net as Maebashi Ikuei conceded for the first time after five straight clean sheets en route to the final.

Riku Saga struck low right before the break as Maebashi Ikuei wasted four good chances in the half, and Narumi struck twice in the space of two minutes near the hour mark with two well-placed finishes before Kai Sasaki drove home from distance minutes from time.

Aomori Yamada counts Kashima Antlers midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who scored a brace against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final last month, as one of its graduates.