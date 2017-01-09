Versatile Stone makes difference for Emperor’s Cup champion Jets

Many Chiba Jets players made a contribution in capturing the All-Japan Championship title on Monday, but Tyler Stone was one of the biggest “difference makers” for their Emperor’s Cup-winning run.

The 25-year-old is listed as a power forward on the roster and he can play near the basket with his size. But Stone’s versatility also makes him an outside player who can create mismatches against the opposition with his ball-handling, shooting and drive-in skills coming off the bench as well.

“Coach (Atsushi Ono) gives me a lot of freedom to just play basketball,” said Stone, who joined the Japanese club this year, after the Jets’ 88-66 win over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the men’s final. “So that’s what I do. I try to get my teammates involved and stay aggressive, that’s what we like to do, aggressiveness. So I just try to do whatever I can to give my teammates energy and push ourselves all the time.”

Asked how he became such a versatile player, the 203-cm Stone replied: “Man, a lot of hours in the gym. I’m just working a lot. I mean, if you are professional, that’s what you do. That’s your craft. I’m just working everyday.”

But the reality is, not everybody can get the skills he has, however much you work at them.

“Yeah, I don’t know, I just thank God. (I feel) Blessed, man. I’m very fortunate to be given the gift to do this,” said Stone, a Memphis native.

Point guard Yuki Togashi spoke highly of Stone’s presence on the team and said he appreciates his “point forward” skills.

“As a guard, I feel he’s really helping us,” Togashi said. “It’s good that we have another player that can bring the ball (to the frontcourt beside me).”

Togashi added that Stone can guard centers with his physicality and it has worked to the team’s advantage.

“The majority of the other teams don’t have players with that size who can defend centers,” Togashi said. “But he can do it, and that’s huge for us.”

At the beginning of the second half, Stone grabbed a defensive rebound and quickly dished a perfect bullet pass to Michael Parker, who was running in the frontcourt ahead of anyone else and made a two-handed slam dunk. The play was one of the standout moments that helped boost the Jets toward victory.

Stone humbly said that Parker ran the floor well, but that the play was evidence that the team wanted to maintain its aggressive attitude.

And as for scoring himself, Stone prefers to help his team with his other skills.

“When you get your teammates involved, everyone just plays better,” said Stone, who led the All-Japan Championship in scoring (23.3 points) and rebounds (10.3), and was also third in assists (3.3). “Scoring is OK, but getting you teammates involved, that’s what pushes your teammates over the top to win championships.”

Stone, who said he likes to watch guys like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, was also selected on the all-tournament team along with two other Jets players, Togashi and Ryumo Ono.