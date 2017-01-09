Harden’s big night carries Rockets

James Harden had his 10th triple-double of the season to help the Houston Rockets run their winning streak to eight games. He still sees a lot of room for improvement.

“One hundred percent,” Harden said after finishing with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Rockets’ 129-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

“We’re almost halfway through the season and we’re a fairly new team still and I’ll get better and my turnovers will start dropping just when I get familiar with what different defenses are doing but until then, we’re rolling, guys are happy and we’re making shots.”

Harden also had 10 of Houston’s 15 turnovers.

“I’ve got the ball in my hands 90 percent of the time so it’s going to happen,” he said, adding that as long as the team stays under coach Mike D’Antoni’s limit of 15 turnovers it will be OK.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Harden is the first player with a 40-point triple-double and 10 or more turnovers since turnovers became official in the 1977-78 season.

Montrezl Harrell had 28 points in 26 minutes off the bench on 12-of-13 shooting, with Eric Gordon adding 19 more as Houston won consecutive games in Toronto for the first time in franchise history.

Cavaliers 120, Suns 116

In Phoenix, LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland fought off Phoenix down the stretch.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Kevin Love 25 for the Cavaliers.

Pistons 125, Blazers 124 (2OT)

In Portland, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and Detroit outlasted the Trail Blazers in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm.

Warriors 117, Kings 106

In Sacramento, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points and Golden State took its first lead midway through the third quarter on the way to the victory over the Kings.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks, and Klay Thompson added 18 points. With their 17th straight victory after a loss, the Warriors reached 124 straight regular-season games without suffering back-to-back defeats.

Clippers 98, Heat 86

In Los Angeles, J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Clippers beat Miami for their fourth straight victory.

Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and one turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep Los Angeles unbeaten in the new year after the Clippers closed 2016 on a six-game skid.

76ers 105, Nets 95

In New York, Joel Embiid scored 20 points and Philadelphia reached 10 victories to match its total from all of last season.

Lakers 111, Magic 95

In Los Angeles, Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 in the Lakers’ victory over Orlando.

Wizards 107, Bucks 101

In Milwaukee, Bradley Beal scored 26 points, and Markieff Morris added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies 88, Jazz 79

In Memphis, Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 points.