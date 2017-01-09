Jets blast Brave Thunders to capture All-Japan crown

The Chiba Jets poured all their energy onto the court and were rewarded with the team’s first-ever major title, since being formed in 2011, after a lopsided 88-66 win over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the All-Japan Championship men’s final at Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Monday.

American forward Tyler Stone led the Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture-based team with a versatile performance, racking up 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, all of which were team highs.

Former NBA Development League point guard Yuki Togashi knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Michael Parker had 19 points and seven boards for the Jets.

“Our players helped us win this, and it feels so great,” Jets first-year head coach Atsushi Ono said after the game. “We’ve always set goals we want to achieve, and each player did his own job. This is the result of that.”

Kawasaki ended the first quarter with a slight lead at 19-17, but from the second quarter on, the Jets came through both offensively and defensively to completely seize the momentum. Chiba finished the first half up 59-46.

The Jets maintained their electric play in the second half, never giving the Brave Thunders, who were looking for their fourth Emperor’s Cup at the annual single-elimination tourney, a chance to bounce back.

Making several dunks off fastbreaks, the Jets made 82.1 percent of their shots from inside the 3-point arc and hit 10 3-pointers to give themselves a big boost.

“It really feels great,” Togashi said. “This is my first championship as a professional player and I don’t even know how to describe how I feel right now.”

It was a surprising run by the Jets, who are 19-10 and in third place in the B. League East Division in the ongoing regular season. Chiba had made it as far as the quarterfinal round only once in its previous trips to the tournament.

“In the last two years since I joined this team, we didn’t come up with any (positive) results, so I’m extremely happy that we’ve done it now,” said Togashi, who played for the NBDL’s Texas Legends in 2014.

For the Brave Thunders, who currently have the best record in the B. League at 25-4, American ace Nick Fazekas had a game-high 27 points and former Oklahoma University forward Ryan Spangler had 17.

Jets president Shinji Shimada said that he didn’t have high expectations for his team going into the tournament, but after it beat the SeaHorses Mikawa, another powerhouse club, in the semifinals, he thought the Jets could do it.

“We beat Niigata (Albirex BB), Tochigi (Brex), Aisin (SeaHorses) and Toshiba (Brave Thunders), who all were capable of winning this title. So it wasn’t like we had a lucky seeding or anything,” Shimada said.

“So it definitely gives us confidence going back to the regular season.”

The B. League season will resume Jan. 17.