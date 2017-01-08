Rooney matches Charlton in rout

Wayne Rooney equaled Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United scoring record as the F.A. Cup holders cruised into the fourth round with a 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Rooney scored his 249th United goal with Charlton watching as Jose Mourinho’s men strolled to victory, but Arsenal had to come from behind for a 2-1 win over second-tier Preston North End.

Third-tier Millwall pulled off the day’s biggest shock by beating top-flight Bournemouth 3-0, while Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion both fell against Championship opposition.

“It’s a proud moment, to do it at a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney, 31, said after matching Charlton’s mark in his 543rd United appearance.

“To be up there with Sir Bobby in terms of goals is a huge honor. Hopefully I’ll be up there on my own soon.”

It was a disappointing return to Old Trafford for Reading manager Jaap Stam, the former United center-back.

Rooney broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when he used his right knee to steer Juan Mata’s cross past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.

He created United’s second goal in the 15th minute by playing a one-two with Anthony Martial, who stroked a cool effort into the bottom-right corner.

Marcus Rashford put the match out of reach with a late brace, his second goal stemming from an embarrassing miskick by Al Habsi.

United, which hosts Hull City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, has won eight successive games for the first time since 2009.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, the F.A. Cup winner in 2014 and 2015, needed an 89th-minute Olivier Giroud goal to see off valiant Preston.

Wenger rested several players, including star forward Alexis Sanchez, and saw his side fall behind in the seventh minute.

Aiden McGeady beat his man with a pirouette before sliding a pass to Jordan Hugill. Despite the Preston forward stumbling, Callum Robinson was on hand to sweep home.

Arsenal equalized within a minute of the start of the second half, Aaron Ramsey drilling home from the edge of the box after good work by Alex Iwobi.

Danny Welbeck made his Arsenal return as a late substitute after eight months out with a knee injury and was on the pitch to see Giroud slam in the winner from Lucas Perez’s clever back-heel.

“Someone reminded me yesterday that I have never been out in the third round in 21 years, but tonight, in the first half, it was close,” Wenger conceded.

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored as London side Millwall won 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, whose manager Eddie Howe made 11 changes.

“It was a solid, all-round team performance today,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris. “I am delighted because I know what defeating Bournemouth means to our fans.”