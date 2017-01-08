Takanashi wins fourth World Cup meet of season

Sara Takanashi made it four wins out of five on the season’s ski jumping world tour on Saturday, marking her 48th career World Cup win, while her Japanese compatriot Yuki Ito jumped to third.

In a rare large-hill women’s competition, the 20-year-old had leaps of 131 and 129 meters for 283.4 points in an overwhelming win. Irina Avvakumova came second (260.5) on the 137-meter hill followed by Ito (259.7) in third.

“I put together two jumps that I was satisfied with,” said Takanashi, who has won three of the last four overall World Cup titles. “Being able to enjoy my jumps in the first large-hill competition (of the season) was the best thing.”

Ito reached 131.5 meters with her second attempt that steered her to her third podium finish of the season.

“I came up with a reasonable jump with my second one, but the first was a failure when I missed the (take off) timing, and that’s frustrating,” Ito said. “I’m still lacking consistency.”