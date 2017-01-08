Cavs trade for sharpshooter Korver

The defending NBA champions just got a whole lot tougher to stop.

Two days after agreeing to the deal, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a trade with Atlanta for Kyle Korver, one of the league’s best 3-point shooters, who will be able to spot up on the perimeter and wait for LeBron James to pass him the ball.

The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, a 14-year veteran whose ability to come off screens and deep range challenges defenses.

“It adds another dynamic piece to our team,” James said. “Hell of a sharp shooter and just a great guy. Great professional, as you’ve seen over his career. A guy that’s played at a high level for a long time, has championship aspirations. And, he has another rocket launcher.”

The trade was agreed upon Thursday and completed Saturday.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” general manager David Griffin said. “Among the most prolific and dynamic 3-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team-first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor.”

Westbrook powers OKC

Oklahoma City AP

Russell Westbrook was scary enough already.

Now, the league’s scoring leader is hitting 3-pointers as well as he does everything else.

Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night.

Westbrook made 7 of 12 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight 3s on Thursday at Houston. He made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a rout.

“Obviously, Russ started hitting pull-up 3s from 30 feet, and there’s not a lot you can do with that,” Denver coach Michael Malone said.

Bulls 123, Raptors 118 (OT)

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and the Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Toronto.

Celtics 117, Pelicans 108

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points, Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 and the Celtics beat New Orleans.

Hawks 97, Mavericks 82

In Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta’s 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, leading the Hawks past the Mavericks.

Jazz 94, Timberwolves 92

In Minneapolis, George Hill scored 19 points in his return from a concussion and Rudy Gobert tipped in a rebound with 27.5 seconds to play as Utah beat the Timberwolves.

Spurs 102, Hornets 85

In San Antonio, Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the Spurs beat Charlotte.

Pacers 123, Knicks 109

In Indianapolis, Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead Indiana over New York.

Pistons at Trail Blazers — ppd.