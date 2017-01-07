Marinos acquire Ogihara, Vieira

Yokohama F. Marinos have signed midfielder Takahiro Ogihara from relegated Nagoya Grampus and Portuguese forward Hugo Vieira from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, the J.League first-division side announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Ogihara, who played for Japan in the 2012 London Olympics, made his debut at his boyhood club Cerezo Osaka in 2011 before moving to Grampus last summer.

He suffered a lower back injury soon after joining, however, and made just two league appearances that season.

Hugo Vieira, 28, moved from Torpedo Moscow to Red Star in July 2015 where he spent a year and a half, scoring 29 goals in 51 games.