Ski Association drops sponsorship

The Ski Association of Japan rescinded its sponsorship of five snowboarders on Friday after three underage halfpipe riders were caught drinking last February in Sapporo.

The three were in the company of two adult boarders, who were punished for giving their tacit approval to the minors’ drinking.

The SAJ said it is now sending only those who are under sponsorship to the World Cup meets, ruling out the five’s participation in this campaign.

The SAJ also said that it will get the five boarders to return a subsidy they received from the Japan Sports Council.