Nishikori makes Brisbane final

Kei Nishikori corrected his poor record at the Brisbane International semifinals by beating U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final for the first time at the season-opening tournament.

Wawrinka, who won the Chennai tournament in India in the first week of the season for the three previous years, had treatment on his lower left leg at the end of the first set tiebreaker and twice again in the second set.

Third-seeded Nishikori took full advantage, converting his first break point in the second set to take a 3-1 lead when Wawrinka missed consecutive backhands. The No. 2-seeded Wawrinka broke back immediately, but dropped his serve again in the next game.

Wawrinka beat Nishikori in the semifinals of the U.S. Open last year; his only win in their last four matches. With his win Saturday, Nishikori has leveled up his career head-to-head record against the three-time major winner at 4-4.

Nishikori was making his seventh trip to Brisbane, and playing a semifinal for the fourth time. The Shimane native is still chasing his first Grand Slam title, with his best run at a major remaining his appearance in the 2014 U.S. Open final.

Defending champion and top-seeded Milos Raonic fell to seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 in the later semifinal.

Nishikori has a 3-0 career record against Dimitrov.

“I’m feeling very happy to be in the final tomorrow. I’ve tried many times and this is the first time to get to Sunday in Brisbane,” Nishikori told atpworldtour.com. “Especially beating Stan today, it’s been a good start to the year.

“Dimi (Dimitrov) started playing much better last year, especially at the end of the season. I think he’s the next top-10 player.

“He’s going to be a tough opponent.”

Wawrinka remained upbeat despite the loss.

“I think my level, in general, was good. I had three good and tough matches, playing better each match,” Wawrinka said. “Now I just need to keep working out and get ready for the next tournament.”

Raonic, who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, finished 2016 ranked at No. 3 but hasn’t added another title since winning in Brisbane for the first time.

U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova was to play unseeded Alize Cornet in the women’s final on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, in Doha, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic on Friday won through to the Qatar Open final, setting up a hugely-anticipated early season clash between the two best players in the world.

Djokovic only got through after saving five match points against world No. 42 Fernando Verdasco, to win a thrilling match 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

Murray swept aside Tomas Berdych in far more straightforward fashion 6-3, 6-4 to secure a 28th consecutive victory, a record which stretches back to September last year.

The mouth-watering final between the world No. 1, Murray, and his nearest rival on Saturday will be a key litmus test ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam in Australia, which starts on Jan. 16.

Djokovic said he was lucky to be in his second successive Doha final after being on the brink of a straight-sets defeat as he trailed in the second set tie-break.

But through a combination of typical Djokovic grit and Verdasco errors he saved four match points at 6-2 down in the tiebreaker and another when 7-6 behind.

It is the third time in his career he has saved five match points.

“It’s definitely one of the most exciting matches I have played,” Djokovic said after coming back from five match points down for just the third time in his career.

“I haven’t saved five match points many times. He (Verdasco) should have finished it off.”

He said a final with Murray would be a “perfect matchup.”

Djokovic’s progress prior to the semifinals had been serene and Friday’s match was the first time the Serb had even dropped a set in Doha in almost two years.

Despite losing his opening service game, the world No. 2 broke back in the eighth game.

But he was then immediately broken back by Verdasco, who not only served out for the set but then broke Djokovic’s opening service game in the second.

Only after closing the tense second set tiebreaker, did Djokovic’s victory seem likely.

Murray, who had struggled with the windy conditions and opponents in previous rounds, won far more easily.

He broke Berdych early in each set and won in almost an hour’s less playing time than the Serb.

He said the final would be “a great match to look forward to.”

It will be the 36th match between the pair.