Quick start sparks Leafs to win

What was supposed to be a rebuilding season for youthful Toronto could turn into a playoff appearance.

Nazem Kadri sparked Toronto’s four-goal first period with a power-play score, and the Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth win in seven games.

The victory gave Toronto 44 points for the season, moving it into third place in the Atlantic Division, a playoff spot.

“We’re not even 40 games into the season and there is a lot of hockey still to be played,” said James van Riemsdyk, who added two assists. “We’re excited about that and to see what we can do. We have to embrace that and have a good one tomorrow.”

Kadri and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist, Auston Matthews scored his 21st goal and fellow rookie Connor Brown embarrassed Devils goaltender Cory Schneider with a short-handed goal as the Maple Leafs bounced back from an overtime loss to Washington.

The Maple Leafs, who had blown multiple-goal leads in their last four games, got 30 saves from Frederik Andersen while spoiling the Devils’ celebration of former owner John McMullen, who became the team’s first inductee into its ring of honor at the Prudential Center.

PA Parenteau and Jon Merrill scored in the final 3:24 for New Jersey, which had won three of four. Panthers 2, Predators 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 28 saves and the Panthers beat Nashville.

Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault’s 12th goal of the season. Avalanche 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon scored 4:43 into overtime, and the Avalanche got their first win at home in more than seven weeks. Ducks 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Anaheim, Ondrej Kase scored at 4:24 of overtime, sending the Ducks to the win. Blackhawks 2, Hurricanes 1

In Chicago, Scott Darling made a season-high 39 saves, Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored and the Blackhawks held on for their second straight win. Canucks 4, Flames 2

In Vancouver, Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves and the Canucks earned their sixth straight victory.

Michael Chaput and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Michael Frolik scored twice for Calgary in the loss.