Matsuyama three shots back at midway point of SBS Tournament of Champions

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 5-under-par 68 to sit three strokes off the leaders after Friday’s second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Starting the day in seventh, Matsuyama carded seven birdies and one double bogey at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course for a second round total of 9-under 137. Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore sit atop of the leaderboard as Americans occupy the top five places.

Matsuyama’s solid start saw him temporarily tied at the top after sinking five birdies on the front nine, but his double bogey on the par-4 No. 17 proved costly.

Matsuyama teed into the rough to leave himself with 247 yards, and his second shot with a fifth iron failed to hit the green and disappeared into the bushes instead.

“It was positive that I could improve my score during the first half, but the 17th hurt,” Matsuyama said. “I feel I couldn’t judge the situation properly (for the second shot).”

“But I can head into the weekend in this position and I’m looking forward to it.”

Thomas has made 13 birdies in two rounds, making seven of them Friday for a 6-under 67. That was enough to share the lead with Moore, who birdied four of his last five holes for a 67.

They were at 12-under 134, one shot ahead of Patrick Reed (65) and Jimmy Walker (70).

Moore, coming off a Ryder Cup debut that elevated his stature, said it could be easy to fall into the trap of island life. He has worked that out of his system.

“If I’m at a golf tournament, I’m here to golf and I’m here to play a golf tournament,” he said. “Doesn’t mean I can’t go hang out with my son and play on the beach for a few minutes afterward, but I’m not going to do anything to wear myself out and exhaust myself so the next day I’m tired on the golf course.”

He poured in a 25-foot birdie on the 12th hole, and work felt easier. Moore twice hit wedges to tap-in range for birdie as part of his strong finish.

Thomas knows when it’s time to play on the beach. That’s usually in the Bahamas, with plenty on Instagram as evidence when he’s on Spring Break or celebrating a buddy’s birthday. He said he prepared more this time for the first PGA Tour event of the year, and the he’s getting the result he expects.

Asked the difference between his preparations this year and last year, when he finished 19 shots out of the lead, Thomas said, “I just prepared, actually.

“I obviously practiced and prepared last year, but I just didn’t as much as I should have,” he said. “I didn’t take it like a normal event. I mean, this is a great, great opportunity to win a golf tournament. This is your best chance. You only have to beat 30 people, or however many it is. They’re all great players, but I’ll take my chances over 32 versus 144 every single week.”

Jordan Spieth also was in the mix, but only briefly. The defending champion ran off nine birdies, five of them after taking a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole. But he hooked a tee shot into the hazard on the 17th, hit his next into another hazard and missed a 4-foot putt to take triple bogey. Spieth shot a 69 and was seven shots back.