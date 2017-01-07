Knicks rally past Bucks in fourth

Two nights after losing to the Bucks on a last-second shot at home, the New York Knicks rallied late in the rematch and stunned Milwaukee.

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks stormed back from 18 down Friday to beat the Bucks 116-111 and stop their six-game losing streak.

With less than a minute remaining, Anthony drained a 3-pointer that put New York in front by one.

“It felt good. I’m glad it went in,” he said. “You don’t make it if you don’t take it.”

On the ensuing possession, Lance Thomas stripped Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to a fast-break dunk by Courtney Lee that helped the Knicks hold on.

New York rebounded from a tough loss Wednesday, when Antetokounmpo hit a step-back jumper at the horn that gave Milwaukee a 105-104 victory at Madison Square Garden.

“It is a great win for us tonight because the other night (we) thought we should have won,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said.

This time, they did. New York erased a 13-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter and ended its longest skid of the season.

Kristaps Porzingis returned from a three-game absence due to a sore left Achilles tendon and added 24 points for the Knicks.

“We needed it. We needed it more than anything,” he said.

Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker had 25 points apiece for Milwaukee. Greg Monroe chipped in with 19.

“After halftime, we relaxed and didn’t move the ball real well,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were taking tough shots and we weren’t playing our game. We had a chance to put them away, but we didn’t.”

The Knicks used a 12-0 run to cut the Bucks’ lead to one early in the fourth. Milwaukee’s Jason Terry was called for a flagrant foul during the stretch after he struck Ron Baker in the neck with his forearm.

After New York pulled within a point again later in the quarter, Tony Snell connected on back-to-back 3s for Milwaukee. Porzingis answered with a pair of 3-pointers.

After trailing by 12 at halftime, the Knicks opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to a single point. The Bucks immediately followed with a 9-0 spurt and led 96-83 heading to the fourth.

Grizzlies 128, Warriors 119 (OT)

In Oakland, Golden State squandered a spectacular 40-point night by Stephen Curry with an awful fourth quarter, watching Mike Conley knock down a jumper with 55 seconds left in overtime as Memphis stunned the Warriors.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each made two quick baskets as the Grizzlies hit their initial five shots in OT on the way to beating the Warriors for a second time this season and snapping Golden State’s nine-game home winning streak.

Cavaliers 116, Nets 108

In New York, LeBron James scored 36 points, carrying Cleveland while Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love had slow starts in their return to the lineup, and the Cavaliers beat Brooklyn.

Rockets 100, Magic 93

In Orlando, Ryan Anderson had 19 points, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon scored 17 off the bench as Houston extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Magic.

Anderson led five Rockets players in double figures. He hit five 3-pointers on a night when Houston attempted 49 of them and made 15.

Celtics 110, 76ers 106

In Boston, Avery Bradley had 26 points and nine rebounds, and the hosts rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia.

Wizards 112, Timberwolves 105

In Washington, John Wall had a season-high 18 assists and scored 18 points to help the Wizards beat Minnesota for their ninth straight victory at home.

Andrew Wiggins had 41 points on 16-of-30 shooting for the Timberwolves after scoring eight points Tuesday night in a loss to Philadelphia.

Clippers 106, Kings 98

In Sacramento, Austin Rivers scored 24 points and Los Angeles won its third straight game by defeating the hosts.

Lakers 127, Heat 100

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Lakers’ fourth victory in 20 games.