Hawks GM says sorry for remark

Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a joke a fan believed was racially insensitive. Wilcox insisted he was only trying to make fun of himself and his family.

Wilcox, who is white, made a reference to his mixed-race marriage and family while speaking to season-ticket holders in December.

Wilcox issued a statement, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, after the fan, Clarenton Crawford, was upset by the joke.

The Hawks have not issued a statement regarding the matter.