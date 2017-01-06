Kyoto Sanga finalize deal with Tulio

Former Japan international defender Marcus Tulio Tanaka will join Kyoto Sanga, the J.League second-division side announced Friday.

The 35-year-old helped Urawa Reds and Nagoya Grampus win their first and only J1 titles in 2006 and 2010, respectively, and was also an integral part of the national team that reached the knockout stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Tulio left Nagoya before the start of last season and returned to his native Brazil, but rejoined the club in August. He was released in November.