Wrestler Tosaka sidelined by toe surgery

Women’s 48-kg Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Eri Tosaka underwent endoscopic surgery on the base of her left big toe, Shigakkan University wrestling team coach Kazuhito Sakae said Friday.

According to Sakae, the three-time reigning world champion, who won gold in Rio de Janeiro in her Olympic debut, is looking to make her comeback at the Meiji Cup national invitational meet in June. The Tokyo event doubles as a qualifier for the world championships which begin in Paris on Aug. 21.

“She should be ready to go by June,” Sakae said.

Tosaka underwent surgery on Thursday at a Nara hospital after suffering from chronic foot pain and opting out of the national championships last month.