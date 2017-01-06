Blue Jackets’ bid for history ends with rout by Capitals

John Tortorella broke from his usual routine after the Columbus Blue Jackets’ streak-breaking clunker on Thursday night.

He felt he had to.

Tortorella walked into the visiting locker room and told his players he was proud of them, even after the Jackets lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals, ending a 16-game winning streak. Columbus fell one victory shy of the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins as everything that carried them on this captivating run fell apart.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 23 shots, the league-leading power play was held off the scoreboard and Columbus lost for the first time since Nov. 26. Tortorella wasn’t happy about the game but wasn’t upset about the streak coming to an end, either.

“I usually don’t go in the room, win or lose,” Tortorella said. “All year long, I haven’t been in there, but I’d be remiss, like I told them, if I didn’t. That is one hell of a run by a hockey team. They should feel really good about it.”

They may at some point, but not right after reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby stopped all 29 shots, giving Columbus its second shutout defeat of the season. Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said it took an effort like Holtby’s to upend Columbus.

Bobrovsky, who was rock solid in 14 starts during the streak, was chased and replaced by Curtis McElhinney after allowing goals to Daniel Winnik, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Williams.

The Capitals extended their winning streak to four and moved within five points of the Blue Jackets for the top spot in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

Tortorella conceded that luck was needed during the streak, and his team didn’t get the bounces Thursday. Winnik’s goal came off a flurry in front, Carlson’s went in off his left skate and Schmidt’s on his own rebound off Bobrovsky’s chest.

Washington’s good fortune combined with Holtby’s performance to create a blowout reminiscent of when the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers ended their 35-game unbeaten streak with a 7-1 loss at the Minnesota North Stars.

Tortorella said before the game he wanted his club to tie the record but added, “It’s not the end of the world if we don’t.”

Wild 5, Sharks 4

In San Jose, Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and Minnesota overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat the Sharks.

The teams combined for five goals in the third, with Joel Ward and Patrick Marleau putting San Jose ahead 4-2 in the first five minutes before Eric Staal scored once and Koivu twice to bring the Wild back. Koivu scored twice in 1:55, with the go-ahead goal coming with 9:42 left.

Oilers 4, Bruins 3

In Boston, Patrick Maroon had a hat trick and also squared off in a fight with 206-cm defenseman Zdeno Chara, helping Edmonton edge the Bruins.

Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored 56 seconds into overtime, Artem Anisimov had two goals and the hosts topped beat Buffalo.

Hurricanes 4, Blues 2

In St. Louis, Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice to down the Blues.

Predators 6, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Colton Sissons ended a 12-game goal drought with his first career hat trick, Pekka Rinne made 27 saves and Nashville whipped the Lightning.

Red Wings 4, Kings 0

In Los Angeles, Thomas Vanek scored twice during a three-goal first period, Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for his first career shutout and Detroit blanked the Kings.