Matsuyama starts strong at Kapalua

Hideki Matsuyama sits four shots off the lead after Thursday’s first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Matsuyama shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 69 to finish the day in a tie for seventh behind the United States’ day-one leader Jimmy Walker, who cut up the par-73 layout at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in a stellar 65 shots.

“My shots were not bad but it was a pity I couldn’t pull off a good score,” Matsuyama said.

“It’s good that I didn’t have any bogeys. Depending on how I do on the second day I still have a chance (to challenge).”

Walker’s 8-under day gave him a two-shot lead over a group of three players, with 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner in a tie for fifth at 5-under.