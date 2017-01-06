Westbrook’s 49 not enough as Thunder fall

The Houston Rockets weren’t happy to have squandered an 18-point lead, leaving them tied with Oklahoma City with just seconds left on Thursday night.

But they were proud of the plays they made at the end of the game to hang on for the win.

James Harden scored 26 points and Nene hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Rockets to their sixth straight victory, 118-116 over the Thunder.

“There’s going to be some close games in the postseason where we’ll have to figure ways to close them out, and it isn’t always going to be us making shots and it being perfect,” Harden said. “We’re going to have to get stops sometimes.”

Houston overcame Russell Westbrook’s 49 points, though the star guard struggled down the stretch.

Harden found Nene right under the basket and he was fouled by Jerami Grant as he attempted a shot, setting up the winning free throws. Nene had a season-high 18 points for his 12th double-digit game this season.

A pair of foul shots by Harden tied it with just under two minutes remaining. The teams combined to miss seven shots after that, with Westbrook missing three in that span, before Nene’s free throws.

Westbrook was a bit touchy when asked about his last missed 3-point attempt.

“Did you see what happened? There’s nothing to take you through,” he said. “I missed the shot.”

The Thunder attempted an alley-oop on the inbounds pass after that, but Enes Kanter couldn’t finish the play and Houston held on.

Westbrook finished two points shy of his season high as Oklahoma City dropped its third straight.

Hawks 99, Pelicans 94

In New Orleans, Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and Atlanta beat the Pelicans to win its fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could soon be traded to Cleveland.

The Cavs are in need of another outside shooting threat with J.R. Smith expected to be sidelined until the end of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken thumb.

The 35-year-old Korver is a more than adequate replacement as he’s shot 43 percent from long range during his career and his 1,952 made 3s are the eighth most in league history.

Pistons 115, Hornets 114

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Boban Marjanovic had 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Detroit edged Charlotte.

Spurs 127, Nuggets 99

In Denver, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points as San Antonio defeated the Nuggets.

Raptors 101, Jazz 93

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raptors over Utah.

Suns 102, Mavericks 95

In Dallas, Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes of Phoenix’s victory over the Mavericks.

Pacers 121, Nets 109

In Indianapolis, Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as Indiana beat Brooklyn for its fourth consecutive victory.

Trail Blazers 118, Lakers 109

In Portland, CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the hosts past Los Angeles.