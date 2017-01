Alfonzo named Brooklyn Cyclones manager

Former New York Mets infielder Edgardo Alfonzo on Thursday was promoted to manager of the Class A Brooklyn Cyclones.

The 43-year-old spent the last three seasons as a coach with the New York-Penn League team. He played for the Mets in eight of his 12 big league seasons, helping them reach the 2000 World Series.

Alfonzo played one season (2009) for the Yomiuri Giants following his MLB career.

His brother, Edgar, managed the Cyclones in 2001, 2007 and 2008.

Royce Ring will be pitching coach after serving in that role last year at Kingsport, the Cyclones said Thursday. Sean Ratliff returns for his second season as hitting coach.