Dragons sign pitchers Araujo, Rondon

The Chunichi Dragons have acquired Venezuelan pitchers Elvis Araujo and Jorge Rondon, the Central League club announced Friday.

Left-hander Araujo went 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA in 72 major league games for the Philadelphia Phillies over the past two seasons, while Rondon, a right-hander, pitched in 13 big league games in the past three years, going 0-1 with a 13.26 ERA.

Araujo agreed to a one-year deal worth ¥80 million (about $689,000) and Rondon accepted a ¥50 million contract, both with incentives and signing fees of ¥20 million. They are expected to fill in as relievers.

The Dragons have also confirmed the re-signing of left-hander Jordan Norberto, who went 6-6 with a 4.24 ERA in his first season with the team, for an undisclosed fee.