Frontale acquire midfielder Ienaga

Kawasaki Frontale have signed former Japan midfielder Akihiro Ienaga from Omiya Ardija, the J. League first-division club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Ienaga had spells on loan from Spanish side Mallorca at South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai and his former club Gamba Osaka before joining Omiya in 2014. He scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances last season.

Ienaga, who has also played for Oita Trinita and Cerezo Osaka, has scored 32 goals in 219 appearances in the J. League top flight.

Kawasaki also announced the signing of defender Michael Fitzgerald from Albirex Niigata.