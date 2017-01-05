Hull City hands reins to Silva as team fights relegation

Hull City has hired Marco Silva to manage the relegation-threatened Premier League club until the end of the season.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach succeeds Mike Phelan at the last-place club.

Silva won the Greek title with Olympiakos last season and has also coached both Sporting Lisbon and Estoril in Portugal.

Hull City vice chairman Ehab Allam said, “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style. He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.”

Silva’s first game in charge will be in the F.A. Cup on Saturday against Swansea.