Naomi Osaka withdrew from her quarterfinal at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Thursday.

Osaka, ranked 48th in the world, left her 19-minute match with No. 8 seeded Croat Ana Konjuh trailing 3-0 in the first set. The New Zealand Herald reported Osaka was suffering from a wrist injury.

She had reached the quarterfinals after second seed Venus Williams pulled out due to injury.