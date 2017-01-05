Federer beaten by unheralded Zverev in Hopman Cup

Roger Federer found himself overmatched — just — by a younger and stronger-serving opponent on Wednesday, losing 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4) to 19-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Hopman Cup.

The 35-year-old Federer was playing his second match since returning from a six-month layoff because of a left knee injury. He led 5-2 in the first set, but ran into an opponent whose first-serve percentage exceeded 80 percent midway through the final set of the 2½-hour match.

But it turned out to be a winning evening for Federer and Swiss partner Belinda Bencic. Bencic beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-4 in their singles match, and then Federer and Bencic combined in mixed doubles to beat Zverev and Petkovic 4-1, 4-2 in the Fast4 format.

“She (Bencic) carried us to victory, the player of the singles, the player of the doubles,” Federer said.

Earlier Wednesday, Kristina Mladenovic and Richard Gasquet won their Group A singles matches to give France victory over Britain. Mladenovic beat Heather Watson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 before Gasquet defeated Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2.

Gasquet and Mladenovic later defeated Evans and Watson 4-3, 4-3 in mixed doubles to complete a sweep.

Temperatures during the opening match rose to as high as 40 C, forcing both players to conserve their energy.

“It was definitely difficult,” said Mladenovic, who estimated she drank seven bottles of fluid during the match. “Sometimes you would like to try to put more intensity, but you have to be smart sometimes and maybe not run down every single ball.”

France and Switzerland, both 2-0, will play their final round-robin match against each other on Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s final.

The United States, represented by Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock, have already qualified for the final from Group B after beating Czech Republic and Spain in its opening matches. On Thursday, the Czech Republic plays Spain and defending champion Australia takes on the Americans.

Djokovic, Murray win

Doha AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Andy Murray posted straight-set wins on Wednesday to reach the Qatar Open quarterfinals, but only Djokovic was asked to pose for a selfie by his opponent after the match.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, honored the unusual request of Horacio Zeballos of Argentina after his 6-3, 6-4 win.

“I just have to mention making a selfie after the match was over, that was the first time that I ever had this kind of experience in my career,” Djokovic said on the court. “So, Horacio, well done. Very original.”

Murray had a challenging outing against Gerald Melzer of Austria, the younger brother of former world No. 8 Jurgen Melzer, before advancing to the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 win.

“He played great, great tennis and was dominating large parts of the match,” said Murray, who was on the defense through much of the match. “He made it extremely, extremely difficult. I was a bit lucky to through in two sets today.

“I think he’s playing much better than someone ranked 69 in the world,” Murray added.

In the first set, Murray required nine set points before Melzer mis-hit a forehand to surrender the set. In the second, Melzer saved two Murray match points on his own serve in the ninth game, and then broke for 5-5.

Murray broke Melzer’s serve on a fourth break point in the 11th game and then sealed the victory on a third match point when Melzer blasted a shot long.

Murray, a two-time champion in Doha, will face Nicolas Almagro of Spain in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic will meet qualifier Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic in another quarterfinal.