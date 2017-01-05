Pacioretty lifts Habs past Stars in OT

Max Pacioretty helped the Montreal Canadiens get another big overtime win, scoring the winning goal in the extra period for the second straight night.

Pacioretty’s second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

He took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

The Canadiens are now 5-6 in OT this season.

“The road hasn’t been perfect for us this year,” Pacioretty said. “We weren’t great in overtime, so it’s a little bit of a blessing that we’ve played this many overtime games in a row since we’ve gotten a little bit better at it.”

Pacioretty’s eight career overtime goals are a franchise record. He has 33 game-winning goals since 2013-14, trailing only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (35) during that stretch.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens.

Dallas’ Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation to tie the game.

Ducks 2, Red Wings 0

In Anaheim, John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Ducks’ victory over Detroit.

Canucks 3, Coyotes 0

In Vancouver, Ryan Miller made 22 saves for his 37th career shutout to help the hosts win their fifth straight.

Rangers 5, Flyers 2

In Philadelphia, Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.

Jets 4, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg.

Florida’s Jaromir Jagr recorded his 1,136th assist to pass Paul Coffey for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL’s all-time assists list.

Flames 4, Avalanche 1

In Calgary, Mikael Backlund scored for the fifth consecutive game to spark the Flames.