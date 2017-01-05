49ers interview Lynn for coaching vacancy

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday for their head coach opening.

Lynn is the first candidate to interview with the Niners as they begin the process of finding the replacement for Chip Kelly, who was fired after one season on Sunday. San Francisco also fired general manager Trent Baalke and is looking to fill that spot as well.

CEO Jed York said earlier in the week that he was open to hiring the head coach or the general manager first and that the key issue was finding two people who can work closely together in those roles.

Lynn is also considered the front-runner for the job in Buffalo. A person with direct knowledge of the Bills coaching search told The Associated Press that the team was scheduled to interview Lynn on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not revealed its interview schedule. The Bills do announce who they’re interviewing once the meeting is taking place.

On Wednesday, the Bills said Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was the first to interview for the job.

Lynn was promoted to interim coach last week after Rex Ryan was fired, and he coached the Bills in a 30-10 season-ending loss at the New York Jets. He began the season as Buffalo’s running backs coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator in September when Greg Roman was fired after an 0-2 start.

Bills owner Terry Pegula told the AP on Monday that Lynn was a candidate for the job but not “a lock.”