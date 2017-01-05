Curry, Durant fire Warriors past short-handed Blazers

Stephen Curry marvels at Kevin Durant’s efficiency: 30 points on 16 shots in his latest outing.

KD finds plenty of things in the MVP’s game to praise, too. And when these two get clicking together, the Golden State Warriors are oh so good.

It just took a while Wednesday night.

Curry had 35 points with five 3-pointers, Durant added three more blocked shots and the Warriors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 125-117.

“It’s pretty special, I didn’t realize it at first,” Curry said of KD’s ability to light up a stat line on minimal shot attempts. “He’s a super-efficient player and he takes pride in that.”

Zaza Pachulia scored 13 points to hit double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season for the Warriors.

CJ McCollum scored 35 points to lead a Portland team still without Damian Lillard, and the Trail Blazers certainly had to feel better about hanging tough in this one after their forgettable 45-point defeat here 2½ weeks earlier.

Durant was dominant on both ends, especially during one spectacular sequence late in the first.

He made a pretty driving lay-in and converted a three-point play at the 2:50 mark, blocked two shots in succession moments later — one against McCollum then on Noah Vonleh’s putback try. KD drained a 3-pointer the next time down, and he also had a four-point play in the final minute of the first half.

“He’s been amazing, and it’s not just rim protection,” said Draymond Green, who challenged Durant “to fly around” on defense. Bulls 106, Cavaliers 94

In Cleveland, Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight points during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading Chicago to a win over the Cavaliers, who had a less-than-100 percent LeBron James and were without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Butler, who was coming off a 52-point game against Charlotte, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth as the Bulls held off Cleveland’s comeback.

James, who has been battling a cold for several days, was questionable until about 20 minutes before the game, when the Cavs announced he would be the one — and only — member of Cleveland’s “Big 3” in uniform. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes. Bucks 105, Knicks 104

In New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Milwaukee a victory over the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for New York, which lost its sixth straight. Hornets 123, Thunder 112

In Charlotte, Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Hornets beat Oklahoma City to snap a two-game losing streak.

Russell Westbrook had 33 points and 15 rebounds, but fell two assists shy of his 17th triple-double of the season for the Thunder. Hawks 111, Magic 92

In Orlando, Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Atlanta pulled away late in a victory over the Magic for its fourth straight win.

Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 15 points each, and Evan Fournier came off the bench to score 14 points. Clippers 115, Grizzlies 106

In Los Angeles, Austin Rivers scored a season-high 28 points and helped rally the Clippers from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Memphis.

Marc Gasol scored 23 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and a season-high 12 assists for the Grizzlies. Heat 107, Kings 102

In Sacramento, Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and Miami beat the Kings to snap a six-game losing streak.

Goran Dragic had 19 points and seven assists for the Heat.