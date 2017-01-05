NPB eyes ‘meaningful’ international games to bolster national team in run-up to 2020 Olympics

Nippon Professional Baseball is working to line up November exhibition games in order to strengthen its national team before the 2020 Olympics, commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki said Thursday.

“We are currently planning meaningful international games for November,” Kumazaki said.

With the exception of the 2019 Premier 12, which is to serve as the Olympic qualifying tournament, no official international games are scheduled for after the conclusion of the NPB’s season. But NPB is looking to take part in official multination tournaments in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics.

“The first thing is working together to recapture the championship in the World Baseball Classic (in March),” Kumazaki said in his New Year address. “After the WBC ends, our sights will be set on the Olympics and the discussion concerning our posture toward that — including our choice for manager.”