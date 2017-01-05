Marines finalize deals with Paredes, Standridge

The Chiba Lotte Marines on Thursday announced the acquisition of Dominican infielder Jimmy Paredes.

The 28-year-old, who played in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies last season, signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million (about ¥140 million).

Paredes made a combined total of 83 appearances for the Blue Jays and Phillies in 2016, hitting five home runs.

The Marines also said they have re-signed right-hander Jason Standridge to a new one-year deal ($1.2 million).

Standridge, 38, joined Lotte last season and went 8-8 with a 3.56 ERA. In nine years in Japan he has a 71-62 record and a 3.24 ERA.