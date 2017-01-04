Grampus announce appointment of new boss Kazama

Relegated Nagoya Grampus on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yahiro Kazama as the club’s new head coach.

Kazama, 55, stepped down as boss of Kawasaki Frontale at the end of this past campaign after leading the team to second in the overall J. League first-division standings and a place in the final of the Emperor’s Cup.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh challenge in a new place and environment. I will try and get the best out of my players,” Kazama told Grampus’ official website.

Kazama, who took over at Frontale during the 2012 season, was with Sanfrecce Hiroshima during his playing days in the J. League and also had spells as several clubs in Germany.

He made 19 appearances for the Japan national team.

Bosko Djurovski was appointed Grampus’ assistant coach in August and replaced Takafumi Ogura at the helm that month following a 17-game winless run.

The Serb, also assistant when Grampus won the J. League title in 2010, immediately called back former Japan defender Marcus Tulio Tanaka, who had been let go before the start of the season.

Grampus won and lost three games each with a draw after Tulio’s return, but the comeback came too late and the pair were let go after relegation to the second tier.