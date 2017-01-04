Arsenal roars back to claim dramatic draw at Bournemouth

Flimsy before halftime, fabulous by the end; Arsenal revealed the split personality that has undermined so many of its Premier League title attempts as it snatched an unforgettable 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Out-battled for an hour by its modest south coast opponent, Arsenal belatedly sparked into life and Olivier Giroud’s glancing header two minutes into stoppage time completed its remarkable recovery from 3-0 down.

It was the first time Arsene Wenger’s side had recovered from such a deficit to draw in the Premier League and while it remained fourth, eight points adrift of leader Chelsea which has played a game less, it could yet prove to be pivotal moment in the Gunners’ season as defeat would have been a hammer blow.

Swansea City’s new manager, Paul Clement, was not officially in charge of his side’s match at Crystal Palace but his presence helped the Swans move off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 victory at fellow struggler Crystal Palace.

Stoke City also beat Watford 2-0 to leave Chelsea’s match at fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday the final installment of a hectic fixture list.

The packed schedule over the Christmas-New Year period seemed to catch up with Arsenal, which was back in action just 48 hours after beating Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal was second-best throughout the first half as Bournemouth moved 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes with a neat Charlie Daniels goal and a Callum Wilson penalty.

Ryan Fraser made it 3-0 in the 58th minute before goals from Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez set up a barnstorming finale.

Bournemouth was hanging on grimly after skipper Simon Francis was sent off in the 82nd minute but was breached again by a rampaging Arsenal side in stoppage time as Giroud pounced to follow up on his “scorpion” volley against Palace on Sunday.

“It was not a result we wanted before the game but at 3-0 down we’d have signed for 3-3,” Wenger, whose side will slip out of the top four if Tottenham beats Chelsea, said.

“I believe we refused to lose. There’s a great resilience in the team and we saw that today. Defensively we had some weaknesses tonight that were unusual and in some positions at the back we suffered.”

Hull fires manager Phelan

AP

Mike Phelan was dismissed by relegation-threatened Hull on Tuesday, becoming the third Premier League manager to lose his job in two weeks.

Phelan stepped into the manager’s job after Steve Bruce left the club shortly before the start of the season and he was only handed the role permanently in October.

But Hull has slipped to the bottom of the standings with its last win coming two months ago. The northeast club has just 13 points from 20 games and is three points from safety.

Its only bright spot this season has been the League Cup, where the club is through to a semifinal against Manchester United over two legs later this month.

“We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years,” Hull said in a statement. “The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.”