IAAF says 200 Russians named in doping report

The world athletics body said Tuesday that it has been sent the names of 200 Russians by international doping investigators who will be checked if they apply to compete as neutral competitors this year.

The International Association of Athletics Federations said it had been given the names by investigators working for Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, who has alleged there was a “state-sponsored” doping system in Russia.

As the list of names emerged, IAAF president Sebastian Coe decried a system which he said had “let down” Russian athletes.

Russia has been suspended from international competition since 2015 and the IAAF said it had sent new criteria to the Russian federation for athletes to take part in international competition as neutrals.

Taking part as neutrals may be the only way for Russians to take part in the world athletics championships in London in August.

“One of the criteria requires athletes to show they are not directly implicated in any way (knowingly or unknowingly) by their national federation’s (RUSAF) failure to put in place adequate systems to protect and promote clean athletes,” said an IAAF statement.

“The IAAF has been forwarded around 200 names of Russian athletes by the McLaren investigation team and it will assess the evidence and intelligence from the McLaren report and elsewhere in respect of any athlete who applies for neutral athlete status under the guidelines,” it added.