Blue Jackets extend streak to 16 victories

The Blue Jackets were winding down another dominant victory when the near-sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena began to chant.

“We want 16! We want 16!”

Columbus delivered, and now it will try to tie an NHL record on Thursday night.

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and Columbus beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 to extend their winning streak to 16 games — one away from the longest ever in the NHL.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a victory Thursday at Washington.

“Everything feels good right now,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “They deserve it. I’m proud of the team. I’m really happy with how they’ve handled these past three games, with all the talk (of the streak) and all that.”

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Columbus, which started the new year on the right note after winning all 14 games in December. The Blue Jackets haven’t lost since Nov. 26 thanks in part to the league’s best power-play unit.

Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton, which was limited throughout by Columbus’ hard-pressing defense. Cam Talbot had 32 saves for the Oilers.

“We didn’t come anywhere close to their pace or their tenacity, their relentlessness,” Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said. “We weren’t anywhere near it.”

The Blue Jackets got on the board 12:32 into the first period when Atkinson’s shot ricocheted in off the skate of the Oilers’ Andrej Sekera. Atkinson padded his team-leading totals to 18 goals and 38 points, and Zach Werenski and Alexander Wennberg got the assists.

“That was a nice bounce,” said Atkinson, who has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in his past 13 games.

Canadiens 2, Predators 1 (OT)

In Nashville, Shea Weber scored in the third period of his return to Bridgestone Arena and Max Pacioretty had a goal late in overtime for Montreal.

Weber helped send it to overtime with his tying goal at 4:26 of the third. This was the first game between these teams since a stunning blockbuster trade last June, when they swapped All-Star defensemen, with the Predators getting P.K. Subban.

Capitals 6, Maple Leafs 5 (OT)

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime and the Capitals rallied to end Toronto’s winning streak at five.

Ovechkin’s 18th goal of the season came after the Capitals erased multiple deficits to win their third in a row. The Russian superstar moved to within five points of 1,000 for his career.

Sabres 4, Rangers 1

In New York, Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission.

Zemgus Girgensons and Jack Eichel also scored, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots to help the Sabres win for just the second time in eight games (2-4-3).

Devils 3, Hurricanes 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading New Jersey over the Hurricanes.

Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak (10-0-1), and the Devils clinched the four-game season series.

Jets 6, Lightning 4

In Tampa, Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg’s three-goal second period.

The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves

Kings 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

In San Jose, Tanner Pearson scored 58 seconds into overtime to help the Kings rally for a victory and a sweep of the home-and-home series.