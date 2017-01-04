Thomas gets teammates involved in victory over Jazz

Isaiah Thomas keeps setting personal bests, and the Boston Celtics keep winning games.

Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists for Boston, which made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game while defeating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Thomas was coming off a 52-point night Friday against Miami, but it was his passing that helped the Celtics overpower the Jazz, who entered holding opponents to an NBA-low 94.5 points per game.

“I didn’t plan on it but I just take what the defense gives me,” said Thomas, whose previous high for assists was 13. “When I attacked, they showed more than one guy and my job was to just get the ball to the open guy.”

Thomas did just that, 15 times while turning the ball over only once. Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

Boston coach Brad Stevens gave his players a couple of days off following Friday’s win over the Heat and said it showed Tuesday.

“We looked fresh. We haven’t looked fresh in a while,” Stevens said. “We need to take these days off as seriously as we take practice days and make sure we’re getting rest and staying off our feet. Hopefully that has a cumulative effect as we move into some of the more intense parts of the schedule.”

The Celtics ended Utah’s four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.

Utah defeated the Nets 101-89 on Monday night before hopping a short flight to Boston. The Jazz were without second-leading scorer George Hill, who was out with concussion-like symptoms, and could not overcome the 17-point lead the Celtics built in the second half.

“They did a great job moving the ball,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “They got jumps on the possession and it’s tough to catch up because of their quickness. It’s a very quick team.”

Spurs 110, Raptors 82

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the Spurs held Toronto to its lowest point total of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Pacers 121, Pistons 116

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Paul George had 32 points and Indiana beat the Pistons.

Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for the Pacers, who blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their third straight game.

76ers 93, Timberwolves 91

In Philadelphia, Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give the Sixers a victory over Minnesota.

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for Philadelphia.

Mavericks 113, Wizards 105

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as the Mavericks rallied to beat Washington.

Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry scored 16.

Kings 120, Nuggets 113

In Denver, DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, and Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists in Sacramento’s victory over the Nuggets.

The Kings led most of the way to stop a two-game skid.

Suns 99, Heat 90

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 27 points — 18 in the second half — and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 for the Suns.

Phoenix snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. The Suns hadn’t beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.

Lakers 116, Grizzlies 102

In Los Angeles, Nick Young scored 20 points, D’Angelo Russell added 18, and they keyed an early barrage of 3-pointers that sent the Lakers past Memphis.

Julius Randle had a triple-double for Los Angeles with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.